WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The United States has congratulated Angola's President-elect Joao Lourenco on the election victory, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

"We congratulate President-elect Joao Lourenco on his election as Angola's next president," Blinken said. "We look forward to working with him to strengthen the vital relationship between Angola and the United States."

In addition, the United States will continue to collaborate closely with the Angolan government and people to promote the shared goals while working together to advance a more sustainable, secure, inclusive and prosperous future, Blinken said.

Angola held general elections at the the end of August. The Election Commission announced the preliminary results after processing 97% of the ballots, according to which the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) party won, securing 51.07% of the votes.

In accordance with Angolan law, the leader of the winning party, Joao Lourenco, keeps the top office.