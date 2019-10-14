UrduPoint.com
US Congressman Applauds US Navy By Mistakenly Tweeting Photo Of Russian Battlecruiser

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 12:50 PM

US Congressman Applauds US Navy by Mistakenly Tweeting Photo of Russian Battlecruiser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) When Florida House Representative Brian Mast wished the US Navy a happy birthday in a Tweet, it didn't take long for Politico eagle-eyed journalist to point out that the ship in the photo of the tweet was, in fact, Russian battlecruiser Pyotr Velikiy.

"The two great traditions of Oct. 13: Celebrating the U.S.

Navy's birthday and tweeting out photos of Russian ships to celebrate the U.S. Navy's birthday," Politico editor Dave Brown later quipped about the now-deleted tweet.

Mast later replaced the tweet with one showing an edited video of Navy activity released by the US Navy itself.

Mast is a war veteran and Purple Heart recipient who lost both legs in Afghanistan. He has been representing Florida in the lower house of the US Congress since 2017.

