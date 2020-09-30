WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) A US court in San Francisco has sentenced Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin to 88 months in jail over cybercrimes.

"It is [the] judgment of the court to sentence him to a grand total of 88 months," Judge William Alsup said during the live-streamed hearing on Tuesday.

The US government insisted on 145 months, while the defense asked for time served, the judge added.