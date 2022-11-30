UrduPoint.com

US Defense Secretary Austin Will Attend Unveiling Of New B-21 Bomber On Friday - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will attend the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider strategic bomber in California on Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"This Friday, Secretary Austin will participate in the unveiling of the US Air Force's newest strategic bomber, the B-21 Raider, in Palmdale, California," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The B-21 Raider, developed by Northrop Grumman, is intended to be a long-range stealth aircraft capable of delivering conventional and thermonuclear weapons.

The B-21 Raider will incrementally replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers, becoming the backbone of the US Air Force's bomber fleet, Ryder said last month.

The United States has not introduced a new bomber aircraft in more than 30 years.

The B-21 raider will provide the US with a formidable combat capability deployable across a range of operations in highly contested environments, Ryder said.

