US Delegation in Doha Voiced Concerns of Human Rights Abuses in Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The United States delegation in Doha, Qatar, expressed concerns over human rights violations in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban (an organization sanctioned by the UN over terrorist activities) to protect rights of all Afghans, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"American officials expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses and urged the Taliban to protect the rights of all Afghans, uphold and enforce its policy of general amnesty, and take additional steps to form an inclusive and representative government," the Price said in a press release on Tuesday.

During the talks, the Taliban representatives expressed openness to engage on women's education and asked for support in this area, the release said.

On November 29-30, the US delegation that includes representatives from the departments of State and Treasury and intelligence community and led by special envoy Thomas West, met with senior Taliban representatives in Doha to discuss a range of issues of mutual concern, the release added.