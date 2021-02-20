UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Department Of State Not Proposing New Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 07:40 AM

US Department of State Not Proposing New Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The US Department of State is not proposing new sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in a report for Congress, media reported on Saturday.

The report mentions the pipe-laying vessel of Fortuna and its owner KVT-RUS, but both are already targeted with the US restrictions, the Bloomberg news agency reported.

The report is not envisaging any sanctions against German and other EU companies involved in the project.

The Department of State has not given Sputnik any comments on the issue.

Related Topics

German Nord Congress Gas Media

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

8 hours ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

8 hours ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

8 hours ago

Biden Planning Visit to Texas to Oversee Recovery ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.