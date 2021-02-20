US Department of State Not Proposing New Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The US Department of State is not proposing new sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in a report for Congress, media reported on Saturday.

The report mentions the pipe-laying vessel of Fortuna and its owner KVT-RUS, but both are already targeted with the US restrictions, the Bloomberg news agency reported.

The report is not envisaging any sanctions against German and other EU companies involved in the project.

The Department of State has not given Sputnik any comments on the issue.