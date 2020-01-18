UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Deports 124 Mexican Nationals In First Repatriation Flight Of 2020 - Immigration Agency

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Deports 124 Mexican Nationals in First Repatriation Flight of 2020 - Immigration Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The United States has deported 124 Mexican nationals as part of its first repatriation flight of the new year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a press release on Friday.

"The first repatriation flight of the new year, and second of fiscal year 2020, departed Tucson International Airport Jan[uary] 16, carrying 124 Mexican nationals," the release said.

The Mexican nationals will be flown to Guadalajara, Mexico and transported to their cities of origin from there.

The release said the agency's goal, known as the Interior Repatriation Initiative, is to prevent migrants from making repeated attempts to enter the United States and to reduce violence in Mexican border towns, such as human trafficking.

When migrants are returned closer to their homes, there is a higher chance they will reintegrate with their communities, the release said.

The Trump administration has implemented various US immigration policies to deter illegal immigration. The administration has also pressured Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador to do more to deter illegal immigration in the region.

Media reports said a US-bound caravan of more than 2,000 migrants from Honduras entered Guatemala on Thursday and may continue to grow as it passes through.

Related Topics

Trump Guatemala Guadalajara Tucson El Salvador United States Mexico Honduras May Border 2020 From Airport

Recent Stories

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

10 minutes ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

12 minutes ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

12 minutes ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

31 minutes ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

1 hour ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.