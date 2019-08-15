UrduPoint.com
US Designates Ex-Sudanese Intelligence Chief Over Torture Allegations - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The United States designated the former intelligence director of Sudan over allegations of human rights violations including torture, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"Today, the United States designated Salah Abdalla Mohamed Mohamed Salih, known as Salah Gosh, the former director general of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Services... due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights. Specifically, the Department has credible information that Salah Gosh was involved in torture during his tenure as head of NISS," Pompeo said on Wednesday.

