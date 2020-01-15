US Diplomat Visits Lithuania to Promote Improved US-Europe Relations - State Dept.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia begins a two-day visit to Lithuania on Thursday in an attempt to bolster US-European relations, the State Department announced in a press release on Wednesday

"Ambassador Reeker will attend the Lithuanian MFA's [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] annual 'Snow Meeting' in Trakai, where he will speak on US-Europe relations and participate in other discussions on global challenges," the release said.

In addition, Reeker will hold talks with government officials from the region on the sidelines of the two-day event, the release added.