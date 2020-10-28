UrduPoint.com
US Drafts Plans For Global Distribution Of Coronavirus Vaccine - USAID

US Drafts Plans for Global Distribution of Coronavirus Vaccine - USAID

The US has begun drafting a strategy to provide a future COVID-19 vaccine to other nations, US Agency for International Development (USAID) acting Administrator John Barsa told virtual guests at the American Enterprise Institute on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The US has begun drafting a strategy to provide a future COVID-19 vaccine to other nations, US Agency for International Development (USAID) acting Administrator John Barsa told virtual guests at the American Enterprise Institute on Wednesday.

"We're not going to be caught flat footed," Barsa said.

"We have a working group that's looking internally across multiple [agencies] that would be involved in vaccine delivery overseas."

Barsa declined to provide details, indicating that the White House would announce details later.

Dozens of vaccine candidates are undergoing late stage trials amid expectations that at least one will become available for use in the United States before the end of the year, with plans to first inoculate first responders and the elderly, according to media reports.

