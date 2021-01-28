US Envoy for Afghanistan Khalilzad Offered to Stay in Biden Administration - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that Zalmay Khalilzad was offered to stay in his capacity of United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation in the Biden administration, which is conducting a review of previous agreements reached with the Taliban.

"Yes, we have asked him to continue the vital work that he is performing," Blinken said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Blinken also said that agreements the United States reached a year ago with the Taliban opposition movement are currently being studied by the new Biden administration.

"One of the things we need to understand is exactly what is in the agreements that we reached between the United States and the Taliban to make sure that we fully understand the commitments that the Taliban has made as well as any commitments that we have made," Blinken said.

The deal kick-started an intra-Afghan reconciliation process and allowed the United States to reduce its military presence in Afghanistan to 2,500 servicemen.