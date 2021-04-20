UrduPoint.com
US Envoy To Moscow Returning To US For Consultations: Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:17 PM

Washington's envoy to Moscow will return to the United States for consultations, the US embassy said on Tuesday, after Moscow "recommended" that ambassador John Sullivan temporarily leave amid soaring tensions

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Washington's envoy to Moscow will return to the United States for consultations, the US embassy said on Tuesday, after Moscow "recommended" that ambassador John Sullivan temporarily leave amid soaring tensions.

"Ambassador Sullivan is returning to the United States for consultations this week," the US diplomatic mission in Moscow said in a statement sent to AFP, quoting the envoy as saying he needed to "speak directly" with senior officials on the state of US-Russia relations.

More Stories From World

