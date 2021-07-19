US, EU Support for Belarus Could Be 'Braver, Faster, Stronger' - Tikhanovskaya

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The support by the United States and European Union for the democratic aspirations in Belarus are welcome but could be stronger and braver, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said during an interview with CNN on Monday.

"I think that nothing is enough at the moment. I'm sure that all the actions that the USA and European Union are doing could be braver, could be faster, could be stronger," Tikhanovskaya said in response to a question about whether the Biden administration is doing enough.

Tikhanovskaya emphasized that only joint US and EU measures - such as joint sanctions, pressure and assistance to Belarusian civil society - can effectively help the country.

She added that the current measures only serve to prolong the rule of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Tikhanovskaya said she plans to discuss with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later on Monday how the United States can help more effectively to address the situation in Belarus. She will also meet with State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as well as with several members of the US Senate.