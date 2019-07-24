UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Abortion Laws Meant To Take Effect Wednesday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:13 PM

US Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Abortion Laws Meant to Take Effect Wednesday - Reports

A US federal judge has ruled to temporarily block three new anti-abortion laws in the state of Arkansas that were meant to take effect on Wednesday, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) A US Federal judge has ruled to temporarily block three new anti-abortion laws in the state of Arkansas that were meant to take effect on Wednesday, local media reported.

According to the KATV news outlet, US District Judge Kristine Baker has blocked several proposed laws, including one that would ban women in Arkansas from getting surgical abortions performed at up to 18 weeks of pregnancy or in the case of fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Other news outlets have reported that Baker granted a 14-day temporary restraining order on the laws shortly before midnight (05:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

On Monday, doctors and statisticians testified before Baker on behalf of the US American Civil Liberties Union, which challenged the anti-abortion laws on behalf of Arkansas' Little Rock Family Planning Services and Planned Parenthood abortion clinic.

If the law were to go in effect, it would cause another center, the only abortion clinic in the state that performs surgical abortions, to close.

Abortion has been a hotly contested issue in the United States for years. Under US President Donald Trump, the country has introduced several measures meant to block, restrict or repeal pro-abortion laws, and cut federal funding for abortion clinics.

Related Topics

Trump Little Rock United States Women Family Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 800,000 Captagon pills in Por ..

1 minute ago

Secretary General Receives Credentials of Sierra L ..

7 minutes ago

DSC’s Nasser Al Rahma meets Dubai’s top young ..

7 minutes ago

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output ..

2 minutes ago

Governor condoles with Secretary Information KP ov ..

2 minutes ago

Call for bridging gap between academia, policy mak ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.