US, Finland to Cooperate on 6G Technology - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States and Finland agreed to cooperate on advanced wireless communications, with a focus on the next-generation 6G technology, according to a joint statement published on Friday.

"Building on our close ties and partnership, we discussed our cooperative approach to research and development, standards, workforce development, and policy frameworks that support an advanced communications ecosystem aligned with democratic values and driving innovation, competition, security, resilience, and sustainability," the statement said.

The two countries highlighted the importance of wireless communications in their societies and their critical role in infrastructure, technologies, and regulatory requirements.

They also acknowledged that those requirements have steadily increased.

The US and Finland agreed to explore possibilities to create a joint ecosystem for research and development in 6G communications.

They also expressed resolve to "create a joint global approach toward sustainable, competitive, secure, trustworthy technology and supplier-neutral 6G technologies," the statement said.

In addition, both countries will explore possibilities for long-term research collaboration in security, trust and privacy, machine learning and AI-enabled technologies, efficient use of communication and computing resources, materials, cybersecurity, edge computing, algorithms and distributed intelligence, and data resources, according to the statement.