UrduPoint.com

US Gained Just 210,000 Jobs In November, Far Short Of Estimates: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:14 PM

US gained just 210,000 jobs in November, far short of estimates: govt

The United States added just 210,000 jobs last month, the government reported Friday, less than half the increase analysts were expecting, raising questions about the health of the economic recovery

Washington, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The United States added just 210,000 jobs last month, the government reported Friday, less than half the increase analysts were expecting, raising questions about the health of the economic recovery.

The unemployment rate nonetheless declined more than expected, falling four-tenths to 4.2 percent, the Labor Department reported.

Related Topics

United States Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study ..

Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

2 minutes ago
 UK, Estonian Military Arrive in Poland to Assist D ..

UK, Estonian Military Arrive in Poland to Assist Defense on Border With Belarus

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister orders inquiry into Sialkot factory ..

Chief Minister orders inquiry into Sialkot factory incident

2 minutes ago
 23 fined for polluting environment

23 fined for polluting environment

5 minutes ago
 Warsaw Expects New Afghan Migrant Flow at Border O ..

Warsaw Expects New Afghan Migrant Flow at Border Organized by Minsk in Next Mont ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.