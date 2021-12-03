US Gained Just 210,000 Jobs In November, Far Short Of Estimates: Govt
Washington, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The United States added just 210,000 jobs last month, the government reported Friday, less than half the increase analysts were expecting, raising questions about the health of the economic recovery.
The unemployment rate nonetheless declined more than expected, falling four-tenths to 4.2 percent, the Labor Department reported.