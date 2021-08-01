US Gymnast Simone Biles Withdraws From Event Final For Floor Exercise at Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The famous US artistic gymnast Simone Biles is withdrawing from the event final for floor exercise at the Tokyo Olympics, the US governing body of gymnastics said.

"Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week.

Either way, we're all behind you, Simone," USA Gymnastics said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Biles decided not to participate in the final individual all-around competition after withdrawing from the women's team gymnastics final at the Olympics on Tuesday.

Biles is the most decorated US women's gymnast ever with 31 World Championship and Olympic medals.