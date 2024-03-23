US Had Warned Russia Of Possible Terror Attack On 'large Gatherings': White House
Published March 23, 2024
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The United States warned Russian authorities earlier in March about a terrorist attack possibly targeting "large gatherings" in Moscow, the White House said Friday, hours after a mass shooting killed at least 60 people outside the Russian capital.
"Earlier this month, the US government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow -- potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts" and Washington "shared this information with Russian authorities," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.
Watson said the administration of US President Joe Biden was complying with a long-standing "duty to warn" policy, in which the United States alerts nations or groups when it receives intelligence of specific threats to kidnap or kill multiple victims.
Gunmen opened fire at a Moscow concert hall earlier in the day killing more than 60 people, wounding more than 100 and sparking an inferno, authorities said, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility.
US officials have told AFP they believe the claim of responsibility by the Islamic State to be credible.
Russia's Investigative Committee said Saturday that more than 60 people had been killed, raising an earlier toll of 40, according to Russian news agencies.
