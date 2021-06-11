UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Has Capabilities To Defeat China If It Invades Taiwan - US General

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:32 AM

US Has Capabilities to Defeat China If It Invades Taiwan - US General

The US military has all the necessary capabilities to defeat China in case of a military invasion of Taiwan and if respective political decision is made, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said during a congressional hearing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The US military has all the necessary capabilities to defeat China in case of a military invasion of Taiwan and if respective political decision is made, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"If you're talking about a military invasion of Taiwan [by China], crossing the Taiwan Straits with a sizable military force to seize an island ... that's an extraordinarily complex and difficult operation. But I can assure you that we have the capabilities if there were political decisions made in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and so on," Milley told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Milley pointed out that China and Russia are two main threats to US security from the military standpoint with Beijing being number one threat and Moscow remaining a considerable great power competitor.

Earlier in the day, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said there is a need for a direct communication line between the United States and China to prevent any accidents in the Indo-Pacific region which can lead to a large-scale conflict between the two powers.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Moscow Russia China Beijing Lead Austin United States All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

48 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

1 hour ago

Parliamentary rules, Constitution followed for bri ..

41 seconds ago

Speaker NA meets CM, lauds welfare projects in Pun ..

43 seconds ago

FBI Chief Admits Ransomware Attacks Incomparable t ..

45 seconds ago

Business community hails govt for remarkable econo ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.