US Has Capabilities to Defeat China If It Invades Taiwan - US General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The US military has all the necessary capabilities to defeat China in case of a military invasion of Taiwan and if respective political decision is made, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"If you're talking about a military invasion of Taiwan [by China], crossing the Taiwan Straits with a sizable military force to seize an island ... that's an extraordinarily complex and difficult operation. But I can assure you that we have the capabilities if there were political decisions made in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and so on," Milley told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Milley pointed out that China and Russia are two main threats to US security from the military standpoint with Beijing being number one threat and Moscow remaining a considerable great power competitor.

Earlier in the day, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said there is a need for a direct communication line between the United States and China to prevent any accidents in the Indo-Pacific region which can lead to a large-scale conflict between the two powers.