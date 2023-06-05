UrduPoint.com

US Has Real National Security Interest In Israeli-Saudi Normalization - Blinken

The United States has a "real national security interest" in normalizing the relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The United States has a "real national security interest" in normalizing the relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"The United States has a real national security interest in promoting normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia. We believe that we can, and indeed we must play a role in advancing that," Blinken said at the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy (AIPAC) summit.

Washington has no illusion that this can be done quickly or easily, he continued.

"But we remain committed to working toward this outcome, including on my trip this week to Jeddah and Riyadh," Blinken said.

Blinken noted that a more integrated and prosperous region serves the interest of Israel, regional states, and the United States.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in May that Israel and Saudi Arabia have "the same interests" and would normalize relations. It's not a matter of if, but of when, he stated.

