WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will see a chance for a legacy of security and arms control, rather than a legacy of war in the Western response to Moscow's security proposals, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"The most important thing we heard from Moscow today is that the documents (US response to Russia's security proposals) are with President (Vladimir) Putin, that he is studying them and we hope he will see here a real opportunity for a legacy of security and arms control rather than a legacy of war," Nuland told a press briefing.