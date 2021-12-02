US House Capitol Attack Panel Seeks Contempt Charge Against Ex-Trump-Era Official Clark
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:11 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The US House committee probing the January 6 attack on the Capitol has voted in favor of seeking a contempt charge against former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.
"The Select Committee has unanimously voted to adopt the report recommending Jeffrey B. Clark for criminal contempt," the panel said in a tweet on Wednesday.