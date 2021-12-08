UrduPoint.com

US House Passes $768Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sends To Senate For Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 08:10 AM

US House Passes $768Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sends to Senate for Vote

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The US House of Representatives passed an updated version of the $768 billion defense spending bill for 2022, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

The House approved the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) en bloc with other bills with a 363-70 vote on Tuesday night.

The budget earmarks $7.1 billion for operations in the Indo-Pacific region, with initiatives to address challenges from China such as risks to supply chains for critical defense systems.

The defense spending bill also includes $4 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative and $300 million in security aid for Ukraine.

The legislation would also require biennial reporting on alleged Russian influence operations and campaigns targeting American military alliances.

The NDAA does not include sanctions against Russian sovereign debt or sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline despite attempts by lawmakers to add them to the legislation amid rising tensions with Moscow over the buildup of forces near Ukraine.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Moscow Russia China Vote Budget Nord From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

7 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

8 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

8 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

8 hours ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.