US House Select Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Lawyers Giuliani, Powell - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, said that it has subpoenaed former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

"Chairman Bennie G. Thompson today announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas to four individuals who publicly promoted unsupported claims about the 2020 election and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of election results," the panel said in a press release on Tuesday. "The Committee is demanding records and testimony from Rudolph Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn."

Giuliani and Powell are required to provide the requested documents by February 1 and to appear for a disposition before the Select Committee on February 8, the release said.

Ellis and Epshteyn allegedly played a role in providing former President Donald Trump with options to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, the release added.

On January 6, 2021, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent. The authorities shot dead an unarmed protester and charged more than 700 people for participating in the event.

