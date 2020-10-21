UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Speaker, Treasury Chief To Continue Stimulus Talks Wednesday - Pelosi's Office

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:20 AM

US House Speaker, Treasury Chief to Continue Stimulus Talks Wednesday - Pelosi's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Negotiations for a new coronavirus stimulus are continuing, with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi hoping to find a compromise with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for a deal before the US election, the speaker's Deputy Chief of Staff, Drew Hammill, said in a statement.

"The Speaker and Secretary Mnuchin spoke at 3:00 p.m. (19:00 GMT) today for approximately 45 minutes. Their conversation provided more clarity and common ground as they move closer to an agreement," Hammill said via Twitter on Tuesday. "Today's deadline enabled the Speaker and Secretary to see that decisions could be reached and language could be exchanged, demonstrating that both sides are serious about finding a compromise... the two principals will continue their discussions tomorrow afternoon upon the Secretary's return."

Congress, led by Pelosi and the Democrats, approved a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) stimulus in March, dispensing roughly $3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

Democrats have been locked in a stalemate since with Republicans, who control the US Senate, on a successive package to the CARES, arguing over the size of the next relief, as thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airlines sector, risked losing their jobs without further aid.

Negotiations resumed at the weekend after Pelosi gave the White House a 48-hour deadline to reach a deal or risk forgoing one before the November 3 US election where Trump faces Democrat challenger Joe Biden. The House Speaker had also set a $2 trillion as the starting point for negotiations, although she said she would consider the Trump administration's $1.8 trillion offer.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday the administration has upped its offer to $1.9 trillion in the hope of securing a deal before the election.

Related Topics

Election Senate Twitter White House Trump Nancy March November Democrats Agreement Jobs Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

1,024 publishers, 60 cultural figures at 39th Shar ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed highlights strong, dynamic UAE- ..

2 hours ago

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

3 hours ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

3 hours ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

3 hours ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.