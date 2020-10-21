WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Negotiations for a new coronavirus stimulus are continuing, with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi hoping to find a compromise with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for a deal before the US election, the speaker's Deputy Chief of Staff, Drew Hammill, said in a statement.

"The Speaker and Secretary Mnuchin spoke at 3:00 p.m. (19:00 GMT) today for approximately 45 minutes. Their conversation provided more clarity and common ground as they move closer to an agreement," Hammill said via Twitter on Tuesday. "Today's deadline enabled the Speaker and Secretary to see that decisions could be reached and language could be exchanged, demonstrating that both sides are serious about finding a compromise... the two principals will continue their discussions tomorrow afternoon upon the Secretary's return."

Congress, led by Pelosi and the Democrats, approved a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) stimulus in March, dispensing roughly $3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

Democrats have been locked in a stalemate since with Republicans, who control the US Senate, on a successive package to the CARES, arguing over the size of the next relief, as thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airlines sector, risked losing their jobs without further aid.

Negotiations resumed at the weekend after Pelosi gave the White House a 48-hour deadline to reach a deal or risk forgoing one before the November 3 US election where Trump faces Democrat challenger Joe Biden. The House Speaker had also set a $2 trillion as the starting point for negotiations, although she said she would consider the Trump administration's $1.8 trillion offer.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday the administration has upped its offer to $1.9 trillion in the hope of securing a deal before the election.