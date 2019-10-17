(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to endorse a resolution that opposes President Donald Trump's troop withdrawal from northern Syria and demands a new anti-terror strategy for the region.

Lawmakers voted 354-60 in favor of the resolution, which "opposes the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria" and calls on Turkey "to immediately cease unilateral military action."

The legislation also urges the Trump administration to continue supporting Syria's Kurds and to present a "clear and specific plan" to defeat the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group in Syria.

The non-binding measure will now proceed to the Senate, where it is also expected to garner broad support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched the cross-border offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, on October 9, soon after Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from their bases in Syria. Turkey's stated aim is to clear its border of Kurdish forces, which it views as terrorists, and to establish a 20-mile buffer zone in northern Syria.