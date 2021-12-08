UrduPoint.com

US Indicts Canadian National For Cyber Attack On Alaska Computer - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The US government indicted a Canadian hacker with two fraud-related charges over a 2018 attack that damaged a computer owned by the Alaska state government, the Justice Department said.

"(Matthew) Philbert is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and related activity in connection with computers and one count of fraud and related activity in connection with computers," the department said in a press release on Tuesday.

Philbert conspired to and did damage a computer belonging to the State of Alaska in April 2018, the release said.

In a separate and parallel investigation, Canadian authorities also announced cyber charges against Philbert, who was arrested on November 30 by Ontario provincial police, the release added.

This indictment in the District of Alaska is part of an ongoing effort by the US Justice Department to address cybercrimes that target US citizens from abroad, according to the release.

