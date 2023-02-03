UrduPoint.com

US, Japanese Astronauts Complete New ISS Power Platform In Marathon Spacewalk - NASA

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 05:00 AM

US, Japanese Astronauts Complete New ISS Power Platform in Marathon Spacewalk - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) US astronaut Nicole Mann and Japanese astronaut Koizi Wakata completed the construction of a new mounting platform to carry additional solar power arrays on the International Space Station (ISS) in a marathon space-walk, NASA announced in an official blog.

"Nicole Man and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata concluded their spacewalk at 2:26 pm EST (Eastern Standard Time) after six hours and 41 minutes," the blog said on Thursday.

During their extravehicular activity mission, which was broadcast live on NASA's tv channel, Mann and Wakata completed construction of a mounting platform on the 1A power channel that was started during an earlier spacewalk on January 20, the blog said.

"The installation was part of a series of spacewalks to augment the station's power channels with new iROSAs (International Space Station roll-out solar arrays), the blog added.

Four iROSAs have been installed so far and two extra solar power arrays will be mounted to them during future spacewalks following their scheduled arrival on the ISS later this year on SpaceX's 28th commercial resupply services mission for the space station, according to NASA.

Related Topics

Marathon Man Japan SpaceX January TV

Recent Stories

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

4 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

5 hours ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

5 hours ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

5 hours ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.