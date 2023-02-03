US, Japanese Astronauts Complete New ISS Power Platform in Marathon Spacewalk - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) US astronaut Nicole Mann and Japanese astronaut Koizi Wakata completed the construction of a new mounting platform to carry additional solar power arrays on the International Space Station (ISS) in a marathon space-walk, NASA announced in an official blog.

"Nicole Man and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata concluded their spacewalk at 2:26 pm EST (Eastern Standard Time) after six hours and 41 minutes," the blog said on Thursday.

During their extravehicular activity mission, which was broadcast live on NASA's tv channel, Mann and Wakata completed construction of a mounting platform on the 1A power channel that was started during an earlier spacewalk on January 20, the blog said.

"The installation was part of a series of spacewalks to augment the station's power channels with new iROSAs (International Space Station roll-out solar arrays), the blog added.

Four iROSAs have been installed so far and two extra solar power arrays will be mounted to them during future spacewalks following their scheduled arrival on the ISS later this year on SpaceX's 28th commercial resupply services mission for the space station, according to NASA.