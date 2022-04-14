US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russia Probe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) A US judge declined to dismiss a case against lawyer Michael Sussmann, who is accused of lying to the FBI in the Russia investigation, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

"It is hereby ORDERED that Defendant's Motion to Dismiss the Indictment is DENIED," US District Judge Christopher Cooper said in the court document.

Sussmann, a Washington, DC-based lawyer, was indicted by a grand jury last year on a single count of making a false statement to the FBI in September 2016 during the an investigation in the Russia probe.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation eventually found that there was no evidence of collusion between former President Donald Trump and the Russian government during his presidential campaign in 2016.