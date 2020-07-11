UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Halts First Federal Execution In 17 Years Over COVID-19 Concerns - Court Filing

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Judge Halts First Federal Execution in 17 Years Over COVID-19 Concerns - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) A US Federal judge in the state of Indiana has halted the first federal execution in 17 years that was scheduled to take place next week, court documents revealed.

US inmate Daniel Lee was scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monday. Lee was sentenced to death in 1999 for murdering a couple and their eight-year-old daughter. His execution would have been the first federal execution, as opposed to state, since 2003.

"The plaintiffs' motion for preliminary injunction, dkt. [2], is granted to the extent that the Court enjoins the defendants from carrying out the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee on July 13, 2020, or on any future date, pending final resolution of the merits of this case or until further order of this Court," Chief District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson wrote on Friday.

Magnus ruled in favor of the victims relatives after they argued they had a right to be present at Lee's execution and launched a legal suit against the Department of Justice to delay it being carried until the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic was over.

The US Justice Department has filed an emergency appeal in response to Magnus' decision.

Related Topics

Resolution July 2020 From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ranked 1st in Arab region, 8th globally in UN& ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

3 hours ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

3 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

5 hours ago

UN expert asks India to end its repressive measure ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.