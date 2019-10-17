UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers To Introduce Sanctions Against Turkey Over Syria Offensive - McCaul

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:20 AM

US Lawmakers to Introduce Sanctions Against Turkey Over Syria Offensive - McCaul

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The leaders of the US Senate and House or Representatives committees on foreign affairs will introduce in a bipartisan effort on Thursday a "very tough" set of sanctions against Turkey over its military operation in northern Syria, US Congressman Michael McCaul told reporters.

"Chairman [Eliot] Engel and myself, and Senator [James] Risch, the Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and [Senator] Bob Menendez and I will be introducing tomorrow a very tough sanctions package on Turkey for... invading northern Syria," McCaul said after the meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. "We will continue to sanction them until they stop that behavior."

Related Topics

Senate Syria Turkey White House Trump

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

2 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

3 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

2 hours ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

2 hours ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.