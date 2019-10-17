US Lawmakers to Introduce Sanctions Against Turkey Over Syria Offensive - McCaul

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The leaders of the US Senate and House or Representatives committees on foreign affairs will introduce in a bipartisan effort on Thursday a "very tough" set of sanctions against Turkey over its military operation in northern Syria, US Congressman Michael McCaul told reporters.

"Chairman [Eliot] Engel and myself, and Senator [James] Risch, the Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and [Senator] Bob Menendez and I will be introducing tomorrow a very tough sanctions package on Turkey for... invading northern Syria," McCaul said after the meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. "We will continue to sanction them until they stop that behavior."