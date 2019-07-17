UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Vow To Protect Venezuelan Refugees In United States - Opposition Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:50 AM

US Lawmakers Vow to Protect Venezuelan Refugees in United States - Opposition Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Venezuelan opposition envoy to the United States Carlos Vecchio meet with US Senators Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez and assessed mechanisms to guarantee the protection of Venezuelans seeking refuge in the United States, according to a statement from the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington.

"The US Senate is committed to finding a bipartisan solution to the crisis in Venezuela," Vecchio said in the statement on Tuesday. "We discussed with Senators Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez the mechanisms for guaranteeing legal residency for Venezuelans in the United States so that no one is deported."

Vecchio explained it is important that Venezuelan citizens in the United States do not have to worry about their immigration status while they wait for the political crisis in Venezuela to end.

The crisis in Venezuela intensified in January after the US-backed opposition leader, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself to be the country's interim president. The United States recognized Guaido, imposed sanctions on Venezuela and froze its assets.

Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of orchestrating a coup to effect a change of government and claim Venezuelan natural resources.

Since May, the Maduro government and the opposition have been engaged in talks mediated by the Norwegian government.

On July 12, Hector Rodriguez, the governor of the state of Miranda, said that the Venezuelan government and opposition had agreed to engage in a permanent peace dialogue as a result of three-day talks that took place in Barbados in the first week of July.

Related Topics

Senate Governor Washington Barbados United States Venezuela January May July From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Turkish Consul Gener ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Representat ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

3 hours ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, University of B ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

4 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.