US-Led Coalition Drone Attack Kills Tahrir Al-Sham Commander In Syrian Idlib - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:00 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A drone attack in Syria's Idlib province by the US-led international coalition killed Abu Ahmad al-Muhajir, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) commander, Syrian media reported on Tuesday.

"Hayat Tahrir al-Sham commander Abu Ahmad al-Muhajir was killed in a drone attack carried out by the international coalition in the city of Atimah in northeastern Idlib," the pro-government Sham FM radio station reported.

Additionally, al-Muhajir was also known to have trained militants from the Asaib al-Hamra terrorist group.

On Saturday, the Syrian army repelled an attack from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants in the Idlib province's east.

