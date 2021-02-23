WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The US-led coalition in Iraq suffered no damages or injuries as rockets struck the Green Zone in Baghdad, where foreign embassies including the American Embassy are housed, its spokesman Wayne Marotto said on Monday.

"SecMedCell reports that two rockets fell on the Green Zone w/o causing casualties at 1925 Baghdad time. [Coalition] reports no damages or injuries," Marrotto said via Twitter.

The Iraqi military said earlier on Monday that two rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone without causing any casualties. It later said a third rocket struck the nearby residential Al-Harithiya neighborhood, causing limited material damages. The rockets were fired from the Al-Salam neighbrohood (Al-Topji), it added.

The Green Zone and the nearby international airport are frequently targeted by rocket strikes. The US embassy came under an attack in December, causing no casualties.