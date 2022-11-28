UrduPoint.com

US Looking For Countries Other Than Poland To Issue Visas To Russians - Charge D'Affaires

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 07:50 AM

US Looking for Countries Other Than Poland to Issue Visas to Russians - Charge d'Affaires

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The United States is in the process of identifying countries that would be more accessible to Russians in terms of receiving US immigrant visas, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told Sputnik.

"When it comes to immigrant visas, we know that it is difficult for Russian citizens to get to Warsaw, which is the designated place for processing those visas, so we are working towards identifying other locations that could be more accessible," Rood said.

She pointed out that until full consular services are restored, Russian citizens can apply for US visas in any country where there is a US embassy.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Warsaw United States

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

23 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

1 day ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

1 day ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

1 day ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.