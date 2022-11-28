MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The United States is in the process of identifying countries that would be more accessible to Russians in terms of receiving US immigrant visas, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told Sputnik.

"When it comes to immigrant visas, we know that it is difficult for Russian citizens to get to Warsaw, which is the designated place for processing those visas, so we are working towards identifying other locations that could be more accessible," Rood said.

She pointed out that until full consular services are restored, Russian citizens can apply for US visas in any country where there is a US embassy.