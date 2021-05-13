US Looking To Egypt, Tunisia To Communicate Reasons For Hamas To De-Escalate - White House
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 10:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The US anticipates that other regional players such as Egypt and Tunisia can help communicate the reasons for de-escalating the rising conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
"Our objective, in the short-term, is that Egypt, Tunisia, other important countries in the region, certainly can play a role in conveying to Hamas and leader of Hamas the reasons for de-escalation and how that could be beneficial, and that's a role they have played historically at moments in time," Psaki said.