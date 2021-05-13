US Looking to Egypt, Tunisia to Communicate Reasons for Hamas to De-Escalate - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The US anticipates that other regional players such as Egypt and Tunisia can help communicate the reasons for de-escalating the rising conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"Our objective, in the short-term, is that Egypt, Tunisia, other important countries in the region, certainly can play a role in conveying to Hamas and leader of Hamas the reasons for de-escalation and how that could be beneficial, and that's a role they have played historically at moments in time," Psaki said.