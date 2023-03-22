US Makes 10.8Mln Rental Assistance Payments to Households at Risk of Eviction - Treasury

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:03 PM

The Biden administration has made 10.8 million payments to low-income households at risk of being evicted, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Biden administration has made 10.8 million payments to low-income households at risk of being evicted, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

"During remarks at the National Low Income Housing Coalition's 2023 Housing Policy Forum, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo announced new data from the US Department of the Treasury showing nearly 10.8 million Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) payments made to households at risk of eviction while investing in projects to support long-term housing stability," the statement said.

This data covers payments were made through December 31, 2022, the statement said.

Adeyemo emphasized the importance of providing aid to help keep millions of people in their homes, the statement said.

"But beyond that, it underscores that we must build on the legacy of the ERA program and help communities make long-term, durable investments in eviction prevention, homeowner assistance, and the construction and preservation of affordable housing," Adeyemo said in the statement.

The US government has so far provided through its Emergency Rental Assistance program more than $46.5 billion to promote housing stability, the statement added.

