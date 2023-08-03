Open Menu

US Military Classified Army Soldier Who Fled to North Korea as 'Embarrassment' - Reports

The US military classified Army private Travis King as an "embarrassment" to the United States prior his departure for North Korea, The Messenger reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The US military classified Army private Travis King as an "embarrassment" to the United States prior his departure for North Korea, The Messenger reported on Thursday.

Last month, North Korea detained King after he illegally crossed the border from South Korea during a tour of the demilitarized zone.

US Forces Korea listed King as an "embarrassment to the United States" before he fled to North Korea, the report said, citing military officials and documents.

The Defense Department has said King entered North Korea on his own volition and without authorization.

North Korea has been communicating on the matter through the UN Command.

King had received multiple disciplinary infractions from the military before fleeing to North Korea, including for assaulting a Korean national, according to US media reports. King was set to face further administrative action upon returning to the United States, the reports said.

