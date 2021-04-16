US Military Commander Sees 'Low to Medium' Risk of Russia Invading Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The United States assesses the risk of Russia invading Ukraine in the coming weeks as "low to medium" while the forces build-up along the border by the two countries has plateaued, US European Command chief Tod Wolters said on Thursday.

"Low to medium," Wolters replied when asked during a congressional testimony to estimate the likelihood of the event in the next few weeks.

Wolters explained that the forecast has a two-week horizon, but the risk is likely to wane if current trends persist.

Wolters refused to quantify Russian military presence in the area.

"What I can say is there is a very large ground domain force that is moved from the Western Military District and the Southern Military District to the vicinity of Crimea and Donbas.

There is a sizable air force and there is also a notable maritime force that is shifted as well," he said. "As of right now that activity has plateaued."

Tensions have been high in eastern Ukraine as the country's leaders vowed to liberate Donbas by force and deployed the military in the surrounding areas. Russia has acknowledged bolstering security near the Ukrainian border, but said the move was in response to the NATO buildup in the region.