US Military Views Chinese Actions On Indian Border, In Xinjiang As Concerns - Commander

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The US views with concern China's actions at their border with India, as well as their treatment of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region, head of US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino said on Wednesday.

"We certainly view with concern many of the actions that we've seen from Beijing... Those actions [in Hong Kong] were completely disconnected from the words from Beijing to adhere to the agreement that was in place. We see similar actions if you were to look at the border with India. We view that with concern." Aquilino said at the Aspen Security Forum. "If you look at the actions associated with the Uyghurs in Xinjiang and the violations of dignity and respect and human rights, we view those actions with concern.

India and China agreed on Monday to hold further talks aimed at easing tensions and avoiding conflict along their contested border areas, the two countries' militaries said in a joint statement. Soldiers have been standing off along the border since April 2020.

However, on Wednesday India signaled its intention to play a greater role in countering China by deploying four warships, including a guided-missile destroyer and missile frigate, to the South China Sea in a show of solidarity towards what their navy called "friendly countries."

India China Beijing April Border 2020 From Agreement

