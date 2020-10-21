UrduPoint.com
US Moves Troops East In Strategic Russia-Deterring Repositioning - Esper

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper called on Tuesday American troops repositioning in Europe towards Russia's borders "strategic" in nature and did not rule out that it might involve Baltic states, not just Poland.

"We are looking to reposition in Europe. Why is that? Because we know challenges faced by our allies vis-a-vis Russia. It's common sense. You don't need to be a Napoleon... to look at the map and realize that the further East you are, the more reassurance you can provide for these allies and partners on the frontlines, whether it is... the Baltic states, Poland... or Bulgaria and Romania," Esper said at the Atlantic Council think tank.

Pentagon announced plans to reduce its presence in Germany and deploy instead an additional 1,000 troops in Poland.

"But we also need to look at the Baltic's and the Black Sea region... We need to move a little bit further East. It helps us with the time/distance challenge, if you will, in case there is some type of a really aggressive action by the Russians," Esper said.

"That repositioning is strategic," he added. According to Esper, it will allow the US to reassure allies, deter Russia and strengthen NATO.

Troops will be present on a rotational basis, which, as Pentagon believes, doesn't violate NATO's commitments to Russia.

