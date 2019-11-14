UrduPoint.com
US Mulls Designating Mexico Cartels As Terrorists Following Mormon Massacre - Commissioner

Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:20 PM

US Mulls Designating Mexico Cartels as Terrorists Following Mormon Massacre - Commissioner

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations tops US government strategy proposals following the recent massacre of a Mormon family in an area of northern Mexico where cartels are active, acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters on Thursday.

"We are absolutely collectively from the USG [US government] having those discussions on what else we can do to absolutely target the cartels, to disrupt them and do as best we can to dismantle them," Morgan said when asked whether the United States is considering designating the Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Morgan made his remarks in response to a reporter's question on proposals for the terrorist designation, which have gained traction following the massacre of three women and six children of dual US-Mexican nationality.

