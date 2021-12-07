UrduPoint.com

US Must Guarantee Long-Term Agreements To Restore JCPOA - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) When restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Washington must guarantee the long-term agreements, without which a serious conversation is impossible, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

"The main goal of the Vienna talks should be the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA, as well as the normalization of trade relations and sustainable economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Of course, in order to return to the JCPOA, Iran must fully become the beneficiary of the lifting of all sanctions. Iran, subject to the provision of guarantees, compensation for damage and effective and verifiable lifting of sanctions, is ready to stop its compensatory measures," the minister said in an article in Russian newspaper Kommersant.

The issue of guarantees for Tehran is extremely important, Abdollahian said.

"Iran does not consider it possible to seriously discuss the issue of the return of the United States to the JCPOA, if it is not provided with guarantees that the bitter experience of the past will not be repeated. Washington must guarantee the long-term nature of the agreements, otherwise Iran's economic partners cannot be sure that interaction with it will not be exposed to risks like 2018," he said.

