US Never Showed Any Proof of Russian Involvement in SolarWinds Hack - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The United States is using the media to spread different versions of what caused the SolarWinds cyberattack, but it never showed any proof that Russia was complicit in it, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

US intelligence agencies said in early January that Russia was likely behind a mass cyberattack on US tech companies and government agencies. The attackers used IT management software SolarWinds to gain access. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted claims that Russia was behind the cyberattack.

"The United States is continuing its 'loudspeaker diplomacy' ” spreading versions of events through the media, but not showing any proof," the diplomat said.

Russia has repeatedly invited Washington to regularly exchange information on cyberattacks and information security.

"Our proposals were met with silence. The [US] administration is not using the suggested channels for dialogue on expert level," Antonov said.