UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Never Showed Any Proof Of Russian Involvement In SolarWinds Hack - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:10 AM

US Never Showed Any Proof of Russian Involvement in SolarWinds Hack - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The United States is using the media to spread different versions of what caused the SolarWinds cyberattack, but it never showed any proof that Russia was complicit in it, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

US intelligence agencies said in early January that Russia was likely behind a mass cyberattack on US tech companies and government agencies. The attackers used IT management software SolarWinds to gain access. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted claims that Russia was behind the cyberattack.

"The United States is continuing its 'loudspeaker diplomacy' ” spreading versions of events through the media, but not showing any proof," the diplomat said.

Russia has repeatedly invited Washington to regularly exchange information on cyberattacks and information security.

"Our proposals were met with silence. The [US] administration is not using the suggested channels for dialogue on expert level," Antonov said.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Washington United States January Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

9 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

9 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

10 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

10 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.