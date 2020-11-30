UrduPoint.com
US Nuclear Thinking Seems To Have Moved 50 Years Back - Russia's Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

US thinking in the field of nuclear weapons has moved back some 50 years ago, when nuclear weapons use was an acceptable option, and this is a matter of serious concern, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) US thinking in the field of nuclear weapons has moved back some 50 years ago, when nuclear weapons use was an acceptable option, and this is a matter of serious concern, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"In terms of operational planning, the NPR [the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, most recent US nuclear strategy] envisages a return to the concept of a limited nuclear war. It looks like the US nuclear thinking has moved back to half-a-century-old patterns, when nuclear weapons use was a practical and acceptable political option. The NPR eliminated prospects for the CTBT [Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty] entering into force. All of this is a matter of serious concern," Ryabkov said during the Fort Ross Dialogue session.

