US OKs $385Mln Rocket Artillery System Sale to Australia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The Biden administration has approved the sale of 50 heavy rocket artillery batteries to Australia in a more than $380 million deal, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Australia of HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) Launchers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $385 million," the Pentagon agency said.

The government of Australia requested to buy 20 M142 HIMARS, 30 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS), 30 Alternative Warhead (AW) Pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion Systems (IMPS), and 30 M31A2 GMLRS Unitary (GMLRS-U) High Explosive Pods, the DSCA said.

The sale will also include 30 XM403 Extended Range (ER)-GMLRS AW Pods, 30 EM404 ER GMLRS Unitary Pods, and ten M57 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), the release added.