UrduPoint.com

US OKs $385Mln Rocket Artillery System Sale To Australia - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US OKs $385Mln Rocket Artillery System Sale to Australia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The Biden administration has approved the sale of 50 heavy rocket artillery batteries to Australia in a more than $380 million deal, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Australia of HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) Launchers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $385 million," the Pentagon agency said.

The government of Australia requested to buy 20 M142 HIMARS, 30 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS), 30 Alternative Warhead (AW) Pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion Systems (IMPS), and 30 M31A2 GMLRS Unitary (GMLRS-U) High Explosive Pods, the DSCA said.

The sale will also include 30 XM403 Extended Range (ER)-GMLRS AW Pods, 30 EM404 ER GMLRS Unitary Pods, and ten M57 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), the release added.

Related Topics

Army Australia Pentagon Sale Buy Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Death toll from Iran tower block collapse rises to ..

Death toll from Iran tower block collapse rises to 19

29 minutes ago
 Govt announces Rs 30 per liter increase in POL pri ..

Govt announces Rs 30 per liter increase in POL prices

29 minutes ago
 Russia May Establish Separate Grain Market for Del ..

Russia May Establish Separate Grain Market for Deliveries to Countries in Need - ..

29 minutes ago
 DR Congo accuses Rwanda of backing militia violenc ..

DR Congo accuses Rwanda of backing militia violence

32 minutes ago
 Three Toronto Schools on Lockdown After Reports of ..

Three Toronto Schools on Lockdown After Reports of Man With Rifle - Statement

32 minutes ago
 Eleven babies die in Senegal hospital blaze

Eleven babies die in Senegal hospital blaze

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.