US On Track To Lose 215,000 More Lives To COVID-19 By End Of 2020 - Biden

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The United States is currently projected to lose 215,000 more lives to the novel coronavirus pandemic by the end of 2020 if more decisive and scientifically responsible policies are not announced and enforced, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a speech in Minnesota.

"We are going to lose another 215,000 lives by January 1," Biden said on Friday. "[There are] 36,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, 1,000 new deaths a day."

Biden noted that the rising US death numbers and rates of infection were vastly worse than those in neighboring Canada where more responsible measures were being enforced to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

"Three days ago, I believe it was, America had 1,200 deaths, Canada had nine deaths. If we just wore [face] masks nationally, would save 100,000 lives between now and January, according to a scientific study," Biden said.

The United States has so far recorded more than 6,656,000 novel coronavirus cases and more than 197,000 virus-related deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

