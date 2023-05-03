US On Track to Open New Embassy in Tonga This Month - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United States is on track to open a new embassy in Tonga later this month, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said on Tuesday.

"We're on track this month to open our new embassy in Tonga," Kritenbrink said during a Senate hearing.

In July, the US announced its intention to open embassies in the Pacific island nations of Tonga and Kiribati.

The Biden administration has focused on developing partnerships in the Indo-Pacific as part of its regional strategy, which is designed to bolster US competitiveness with China.