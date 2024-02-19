US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm

(@FahadShabbir)

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A US-owned cargo ship came under attack twice in two hours off southern Yemen, maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday.

The Greek-flagged bulk carrier reported a "missile attack" in the Gulf of Aden before another projectile hit the water just metres from the ship, Ambrey said.

"The vessel reported a projectile impacting the water 10-15 metres off the vessel's starboard side," the report said. "Two hours prior the bulker had reported the first incident."

No injuries or damage were reported in either incident and the ship was continuing its journey to Aden, Ambrey said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, run by the British navy, said the ship reported "an explosion in close proximity to the vessel" but no injuries or damage.