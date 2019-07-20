UrduPoint.com
US Patrol Aircraft Monitoring Situation In Strait Of Hormuz - CENTCOM

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The US armed forces have surveillance aircraft observing the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a statement.

"We have patrol aircraft operating in international airspace monitoring the situation within the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM Chief of Media Operations Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown said on Friday. "US Naval Forces Central Command has been in contact with US ships operating in the area to ensure their safety."

Brown's comment came after media reports earlier said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had seized the United Kingdom-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz because it violated international regulations.

Also on Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said tanker seizures were "unacceptable." He said the UK would respond to such actions in a "robust" manner.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his government was deeply concerned about the current confrontation between the United States and Iran, particularly as it was taking place near Russian borders and could destabilize the region surrounding Iran.

